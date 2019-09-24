OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers are investigation a collision that resulted in injuries, and a life flight helicopter being dispatched.
The collision was reported Tuesday just after 6:30 p.m. along Burnt Tanyard Road and Shadberry Creek Road.
Injuries were reported, but details were not immediately given on how severe.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
