SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck on the interstate involving multiple vehicles.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at approximately 11:52 a.m. on I-85 in Spartanburg County near mile marker 83 southbound.
Trooper Hovis says the wreck involves 8 vehicles and there are injuries reported.
SCHP also says the crash has blocked the roadway and only one lane heading southbound is open at this time.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
