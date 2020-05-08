Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.
According to troopers, the accident happened near Bryson Street about 1.5 miles west of Greenville.
Troopers say the pedestrian was traveling north on Highway 123 when a car traveling south hit the victim.
According to highway patrol, the vehicle fled the scene of the accident.
We're told the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died. The coroner has not yet released the victim's identity.
At this time, the accident is under investigation by the highway patrol's MAIT unit.
