GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details Tuesday on a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred on West Nelson Rd. Monday evening.
Troopers say that the driver of a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle was travelling east on West Nelson Rd. and drove left of the center line. According to troopers, the driver rode off the left side of the road and was ejected.
SCHP says the driver was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries at the scene. Authorities say that driver was wearing a helmet during the incident.
The identity of the victim has not yet been release and the incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
