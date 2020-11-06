Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Coroner's office announced that it has identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning.
According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Kaitlin Nicole Criner of Honea Path, South Carolina.
Coroner Jeff Fowler says that Criner's cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, but the manner of her death is still under investigation.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still searching for a driver they say is responsible for the incident.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened Friday around 12:49 a.m. on S.C. Highway 20 near Southside Circle.
Troopers say a pedestrian was walking along Highway 20 when an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the pedestrian then fled the scene.
Troopers say the driver may have been driving a 2002-2005 Ford Explorer of unknown color. Highway Patrol says the vehicle may have damage on the front end and hood area.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-241-1000.
