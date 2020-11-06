Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for a driver they say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened Friday around 12:49 a.m. on S.C. Highway 20 near Southside Circle.
Troopers say a pedestrian was walking along Highway 20 when an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the pedestrian then fled the scene.
The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the victim.
Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 864-241-1000.
