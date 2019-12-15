INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a collision involving an EMS vehicle is under investigation Sunday afternoon.
According to Spartanburg County dispatchers, the wreck occurred around 1:32 p.m. on B Street near Asheville Highway.
Troopers say the EMS vehicle was traveling on Asheville Highway, heading to the hospital, when a car tried turning onto the roadway from B Street - hitting the ambulance.
Thankfully, troopers say there were no injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
