PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Anderson Road near Cherry Street Extension in Anderson County Monday afternoon.
Troopers said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. half a mile east of Pendelton.
They say a 36-year-old driver and their passenger were traveling West in a 2011 Kia SUV when the vehicle crossed the center line.
The car went off the road and hit a tree. Troopers say neither person was seatbelted at the time, and the passenger was ejected.
The Anderson County Coroner said Pendleton EMS and the Anderson County Fire Department assisted troopers with the accident.
Unfortunately, the person passed away on scene from their injuries. The coroner later identified the deceased as 33-year-old Charlotte Marie Reed of Pendleton.
The coroner says both Reed and the driver had just gotten off work at Michelin, and were heading to her home.
Troopers said the driver was entrapped in the vehicle, and was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center for their non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
