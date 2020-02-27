ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers were called to a crash involving a vehicle that struck a house in Anderson County Thursday night.
The car appeared to roll and land on its side against the home.
The crash happened on Brown Road near Arcadia Drive shortly before 10 p.m.
Injuries were reported.
No other details were immediately available.
