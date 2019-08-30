GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision along I-85 southbound around exit 46, according to troopers.
An on-scene witness says that the cement truck involved ran off I-85 southbound at Mauldin Road, and struck a fence at Duvall Drive and Parkins Lake Drive.
Duvall Drive is currently blocked, the witness says.
The truck will have to be pulled out of the woods before the scene can be cleared.
