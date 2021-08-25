ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they are investigating a fatal wreck along I-85 northbound at mile marker 22 that happened at 4:42 p.m.
According to Highway Patrol, a driver of a tractor trailer was traveling north when a tire blowout caused them run off the ride side of the road and hit some trees.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that it responded to the scene.
