Troopers investigating collision involving firetruck

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating a collision involving a firetruck and a civilian vehicle.
The collision occurred in Spartanburg on Foster Mill Circle off of South Carolina Highway 56, according to authorities.
Troopers say that injuries occurred during the collision, although the identity of the victims and severity of injuries are still unknown.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at approximately 5:10 Saturday afternoon.
A firetruck from the Glenn Springs-Pauline Fire Department was travelling south on Foster Mill Circle while running lights. When the firetruck turned left onto South Carolina Highway 56, it collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, according to SCHP.
Troopers say that the driver of the Impala was also carrying a eight-year-old and six-year-old girl.
According to authorities, the driver and passengers in the Impala were transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver of the firetruck was not injured.
SCHP says that the driver of the Impala is being charged with failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle.
