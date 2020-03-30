GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating after a log truck and a car collided on White Horse Road Monday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Lynch Drive around 9 a.m.
The coroner's office said they were aware of the wreck but no fatalities were involved in the collision.
Troopers have not yet released any additional information.
