GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville County.
Troopers said the crash was near the intersection of West Blue Ridge Drive.
According to the SCHP website, the crash was reported at 9:49 a.m. and was blocking the roadway.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team is on scene investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
