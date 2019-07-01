Anderson Co. deadly crash

Anderson Co. deadly crash (July 1, 2019/ FOX Carolina)

 Dal Kalsi

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Anderson Road near Cherry Street Extension in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

