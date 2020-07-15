WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said they are investigating a deadly wreck on West Oak Highway in Oconee County Wednesday afternoon and asked drivers to avoid the area.
The wreck happened near Miller Farm Road around 12:36 p.m.
No additional details have been released.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Oconee County Coroner's Office for more information.
