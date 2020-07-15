West Oak Highway fatal

Troopers were investigating a deadly wreck on West Oak Highway in Oconee County on July 15, 2020. 

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said they are investigating a deadly wreck on West Oak Highway in Oconee County Wednesday afternoon and asked drivers to avoid the area.

The wreck happened near Miller Farm Road around 12:36 p.m.

No additional details have been released.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the Oconee County Coroner's Office for more information.

