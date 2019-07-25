Deadly Oconee Co. crash

Deadly Oconee Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ July 25, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Singing Pines Road near Wells Highway.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday

Troopers said additional information will be forthcoming.

No other details were immediately available.

