SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers and the Spartanburg County are investigating a deadly crash near the WestGate Mall Tuesday evening.
Troopers said the crash happened Blackstock Road near US 29. That crash occurred just before 9 p.m. according to the SCHP website.
Troopers confirmed the crash involved one fatality.
The crash was blocking the intersection. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on the scene.
Troopers said the MAIT team was requested to reconstruct the crash.
Spartanburg County deputies were also investigating but did not have any details available for release at the time.
