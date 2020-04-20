ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Belton Highway Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near Shirley Store Road just after 1:30 p.m.
The SCHP website reported all lanes were blocked after the incident.
Troopers said additional details will be forthcoming.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the coroner for more information.
