SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said they are investigating a deadly crash on Singing Pines Road near Wells Highway that left a motorcyclist dead.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. SCHP reports the driver of a Dodge pickup was traveling east and turning north onto Singing Pines Road, while the motorcyclist was traveling south on Singing Pines Road. However, troopers say the truck driver failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital, but passed away.
SCHP reports the truck driver was charged for failing to yield for a stop sign.
According to coroner Karl Addis, the man was 32 years old and from Seneca. He also says a female passenger, identified as his wife, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Addis has not released the man's identity, pending notification of remaining family.
