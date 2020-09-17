PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol confirmed Thursday afternoon they are investigating a deadly crash in Pickens County.
The wreck happened on Old Easley Highway near Simpson Drive just before noon.
At least two vehicles were involved.
No other details were immediately available.
