GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says that troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision along I-85 northbound near mile marker 44.
The department says that all lanes of traffic are blocked in that area.
Drivers are encouraged to take a detour at exit 44 to White Horse Rd. After this, drivers will need to travel south to SC 291 and then north along the same route and then back onto I-85, according to DPS.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.