ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that they are investigating a fatal wreck along I-85 northbound near mile marker 29.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office confirmed that it is responding to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Police searching for suspect accused of armed robbery near Shell station
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.