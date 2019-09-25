PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are searching for a driver after their truck collided with a gas line in Pickens County early Wednesday morning.
Troopers, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Hill Gas Authority were called to the Yokohama Industries America manufacturing plant along Gillespie Drive just after midnight.
Troopers didn't reported any injuries, but did confirm a vehicle had hit a gas line - creating a leak in the area. They say the 2007 GMC pick-up truck was found unoccupied - its driver having fled the scene on foot.
