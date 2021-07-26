GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating a hit and run that occurred on Monday along the intersection of I-85 and Pelham Rd.
The incident involved a minivan and a second unknown vehicle, SCHP says.
Troopers say that a minivan was coming off of I-85 and getting ready to turn onto Pelham Rd. when the other vehicle disregarded a red light and struck the minivan.
Along with the driver, the van was also carrying three children, troopers confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the incident.
