PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision in Pickens County that happened Saturday evening.
Troopers say the collision unfolded on Jameson Road near Gibson Road around 8:13 p.m. They say the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Jameson Road when they crossed the center line - colliding with a 2000 Ford Ranger traveling north.
The Ford had two occupants. Troopers say both were injured - the driver unfortunately passing away at the hospital. The passenger was critically injured, and transported to an area hospital via helicopter.
Troopers say the driver of the Toyota passed away from their injuries as well.
The collision remains under investigation.
