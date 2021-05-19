PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say they are investigating a wreck involving a Ford pickup truck and a motorcycle along Meece Mill Rd. near Gravely Rd.
According to highway patrol, injuries were reported but the extent is unclear at this time.
SCHP says they received a call about the incident at 4:48pm on Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation, troopers confirm.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
