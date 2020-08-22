WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says nobody was hurt after a Jeep hit not only a utility trailer, but a home this afternoon in Westminster.
SCHP says it happened around 3:45 p.m., when the 1992 Jeep traveling east on Blackjack Road crossed left of the center line. The Jeep struck a utility trailer being pulled by a 2016 Dodge pickup truck, but it didn't stop there.
Troopers say the Jeep then went off the road, traveling down the driveway of a home before striking a home. The homeowner provided us photos of the Jeep impacted into the house.
While there were no injuries, the driver of the Jeep was charged for driving left of center.
The scene has been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.