LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- Troopers said one person has died following a crash Sunday morning in Laurens County.
The collision occurred on SC-49 near A.D. Drive at 2:45 a.m.
According to troopers, a 2003 Honda sedan was traveling south on SC-49 when the driver ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.
There were no passengers in the car.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Jamarcus Dewayne Gregory of Jonesville.
The coroner said Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.
