Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a two-vehicle collision along Blue Ridge Boulevard in Oconee County led to the death of a juvenile Wednesday morning.
Troopers say the accident happened just after 6 a.m. on SC-28 near West Union Road. They say a car occupied by six juveniles was traveling on West Union Road, and failed to yield while attempting to turn onto SC-28.
They were struck by a 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis carrying two passengers.
Unfortunately, the Oconee County Coroner confirms one of the juveniles passed away as a result of the accident. The driver and passenger in the Mercury were injured.
