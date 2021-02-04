GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says two lanes of southbound I-385 is blocked after a collision Thursday evening.
The agency's live collision tracking tool indicates it happened around 6:37 p.m. near mile marker 27. What caused the collision has not been released, but the scene was still active as of 7:30 p.m.
A FOX Carolina crew member saw a flipped car in the area where the investigation was unfolding. A viewer sent us a photo showing traffic backed up near Harrison Bridge Road.
SCHP noted to us Simpsonville PD has taken the scene. We're reaching out to them for more information.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.