SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says most southbound lanes in Spartanburg County were shut down after a collision Friday evening.
SCHP says it happened around 10 p.m. near Exit 63, heading to Duncan. So far, no injuries are reported.
Lanes eventually cleared shortly after 10:30 p.m.
