GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are warning drivers that two southbound lanes of Wade Hampton Boulevard were closed in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon due to a ruptured water main near the Rutherford Road intersection.
An advisory warning that the roadway was flooded was posted on the SCHP website just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Troopers said drivers should avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
