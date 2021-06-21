GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said they have located and charged the hit-and-run suspect who injured a pedestrian near Jones Ct. on Saturday.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:50 p.m., a Kia Optima was traveling west on the West Main St. Exit near Jones Ct. when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, causing severe injuries.
Troopers said the suspect then fled the scene.
SCHP said the make and model of the vehicle was believed to be a 2011-2015 Kia Optima that is either blue or gray in color. The vehicle could have damage to the front bumper and fender, according to troopers.
On Monday, troopers said the suspect, 23-year-old Andrew William O'Dell, was located and has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury. O'Dell is currently being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center and is expected to appear before a judge in a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Monday.
