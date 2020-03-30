GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers are investigating after a tractor trailer carrying logs and a car collided on White Horse Road Monday morning.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Lynch Drive around 9:10 a.m.
The driver of the tractor trailer was driving southbound and fatally struck the vehicle when it entered White Horse Road, troopers report.
The driver of the vehicle was seat belted and entrapped and had to be extracted by crews on scene. They were transported to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.
Their identity has not been released by the coroner.
MORE NEWS - People with asthma have a higher risk of coronavirus complications
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.