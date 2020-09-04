Madison County, GA (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, a long time law enforcement officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was killed when a car struck him along Hunt Road in Madison County.
Troopers say on Thursday, around 7:40 p.m. they responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Troopers say a maroon 2008 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on Hunt Road, failed to maintain its lane and struck the victim.
When medical personnel arrived on scene, troopers say they discovered 49-year-old, Stanley Curtis Elrod, had already died.
The driver of the Chevy Cobalt, 31-year-old Arvil E. Hamons, was arrested at the scene of the crash and faces numerous charges including first degree vehicular homicide, troopers say.
We're told Hamons suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for treatment.
Carlton Baptist Church in Carlton,GA released the following statement about Elrod's passing:
Carlton Baptist wishes to extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of our Regional DNR Game Warden, Stan Elrod, who lost his life this evening. Stan’s persevering faith and care for others have impacted many in our region. Peace of the Lord be with those who mourn.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team B is investigating this incident in conjunction with Athens Troopers from Post 32.
Charges for Hamons are forthcoming. We'll update as we learn more.
