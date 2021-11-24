LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run involving a moped in Pickens County.
At 1 a.m. on Wednesday, a moped and a vehicle were heading east on U.S. 178 near Knoll Street, according to troopers. The vehicle hit the moped in the rear and fled the scene.
Highway Patrol said the driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet, was ejected, and sadly died on scene. The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver.
Anyone with information on this crash or the whereabouts of the driver in vehicle is asked to call SC Highway Patrol.
