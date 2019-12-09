Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, the Anderson County Coroner's Office and highway patrol were called to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run along Pearman Dairy Road.
We're told the accident happened around 5:53 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road (Highway 28) at West Park Drive near the Ryobi plant.
Troopers say two vehicles were traveling west on SC 28 when a bicycle entered the roadway and was struck by a Chevy SUV, ejecting the bicyclist. According to troopers, a second vehicle of unknown make, hit the bicyclist and left the scene.
Troopers say the driver of the SUV stopped and remained on scene. The bicyclist died as a result of their injuries.
The coroner's office says the victim's ID is being held back pending notification of the family.
Troopers are asking for anyone with information regarding this accident or the identity of the driver who fled the scene to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office and the SCHP MAIT team is investigating the crash.
More news: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours long standoff with SWAT, law enforcement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.