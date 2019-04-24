Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they're investigating two separate crashes that involved an Anderson County deputy on Highway 81 Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office says the accident happened around 10:50 a.m. on SC-81 South in Anderson and highway patrol says the accident happened near West Point Drive. All lanes were blocked for a period of time.
Later in the afternoon, troopers provided insight into the incident, which was originally reported as one three car collision.
According to highway patrol, the sheriff's office vehicle - a Ford sedan - was traveling on West Point Drive, attempting to turn left onto SC-81. A Ford Mustang traveling North on SC-81 struck the deputy.
Neither driver was injured in the initial collision. Troopers say the two got out to evaluate the damage, when a Jeep Cherokee traveling South on Highway 81 struck the vehicles.
The Jeep ran off the right side of the road, and overturned.
Amidst the chaos, troopers say both the deputy and Mustang driver were injured. Troopers say the two were either hit by the Jeep, or one of the other vehicles that were struck.
The deputy and Mustang driver were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said later in the afternoon that their deputy had been released from the hospital.
The condition of the other driver is unknown.
Troopers say the driver of the Jeep was transported via helicopter.
Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Emergency Medical Services were on scene.
The MAIT Team responded, and are currently investigating. Charges are pending the investigation.
