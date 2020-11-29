ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a man has been arrested after assaulting one of their troopers at a DUI checkpoint in Abbeville.
Donald Blake Outzs was arrested at around 1:00 Sunday morning and initially resisted arrest before assaulting a Highway Patrol trooper at a DUI checkpoint near Old Hodges Rd. and Mt. Olive Church Rd. in Abbeville, according to SCHP.
Highway Patrol says that Outzs is in custody and is currently being charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest with an assault on law enforcement.
MORE NEWS: Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.