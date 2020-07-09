Raheem Fonteneau

Raheem Fonteneau is accused of several charges that came up after a collision in Spartanburg. This person is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man is facing a handful of charges after a collision sent another driver to the hospital this week.

The crash happened on Pine Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. South Carolina Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Raheem Fonteneau wrecked into the other car, arresting him Thursday.

Fonteneau is now charged with:

  • 2nd offense for uninsured vehicle
  • Failure to register vehicle
  • Felony DUI inflicting great bodily injury
  • Missing or improperly displayed tag
  • 1st offense for driving without a license

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday.

The victim remains in the hospital as of writing.

New York City paints Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower in Manhattan

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.