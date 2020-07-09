SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man is facing a handful of charges after a collision sent another driver to the hospital this week.
The crash happened on Pine Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 7. South Carolina Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Raheem Fonteneau wrecked into the other car, arresting him Thursday.
Fonteneau is now charged with:
- 2nd offense for uninsured vehicle
- Failure to register vehicle
- Felony DUI inflicting great bodily injury
- Missing or improperly displayed tag
- 1st offense for driving without a license
He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Thursday.
The victim remains in the hospital as of writing.
