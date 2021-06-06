ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a man has been charged in connection with the death of a teenage boy early Sunday morning.
SCHP says that 33-year-old Travis Collins of Enoree is charged with felony Driving Under the Influence resulting in death as well as Open Container.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office has identified the teenager who was struck by a vehicle while standing along Old Hills Bridge Rd. near Cross Anchor Rd.
The coroner identified the victim as 15-year-old Zailyn Cade Jackson of Enoree. Jackson was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner.
SCHP says that Jackson, along with three others, was standing near a disabled Nissan Pathfinder along Old Hills Bridge Rd. A Dodge Ram driven by Travis Collins was travelling southbound along the same road and struck Jackson.
Collins also sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He is now being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday morning, the coroner says.
