SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a man has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly crash along Highway 221 near Cleveland Chapel Road, Monday night.
Troopers said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.
Troopers say a 23-year-old driving a 2003 Honda minivan was traveling north on US 221 when he crossed into the southbound lanes striking a 2003 Dodge pickup truck with two people inside head-on.
According to troopers, the driver of the pickup truck, identified as 66-year-old Glen Calvert Perkins of Pauline, S.C., was killed in the crash.
A passenger in the truck with Perkins was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Troopers said the driver of the minivan was identified as Ryan Severa.
Severa was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI with great bodily injury, and an alcoholic beverage control violation.
The Highway Patrol said their MAIT team is still investigating the crash.
MORE NEWS
Oscar Mayer to release hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwiches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.