ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Friday a man has been charged with DUI after a deadly crash that occurred Thursday.
Per the SCHP collision tracker, the incident was reported around 6:08 p.m. near the intersection of SC-20 and Hill ROad.
Troopers said the collision involved a motorocyclist and a utility truck. Per SCHP, the driver of a 2014 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling east on SC-20 while the driver of a 2001 Ford utility truck traveled west. The truck then traveled left of center, hitting the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcyclist was ejected and tragically passed away on scene. SCHP says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time.
Troopers also note the driver of the truck initially left the scene, but later returned. SCHP determined the truck driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured.
The Abbeville County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 67-year-old John Hall of Abbeville. An autopsy is not being performed, per the office.
Troopers said Friday that Daniel Weichmann of Abbeville had been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence involving death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.