SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said Thursday a man has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash that claimed the lives of two USC Union student athletes in February.
Troopers said Yuriy Karpik, 23, of Spartanburg was driving a 2012 Toyota along SC-295 on Feb. 7, crossed the center line, and struck a 2012 Ford head-on.
Four members of the USC Union softball team were in the car.
Mia Stokes, 18, and Grace Revels, 20, died from their injuries. Mallory Stokes, Mia’s twin sister, and Devyn Royce were also hurt in the crash.
Karpik was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of felony DUI involving death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, and open container.
Jail records show Karpik was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Troopers said he will have a bond hearing on Friday.
PREVIOUSLY -
Two USC Union softball players killed, another two injured in collision along SC-295 in Spartanburg County
