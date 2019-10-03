OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man has been charged with driving under the influence in a crash that killed his passenger along US-76 in Oconee County Saturday evening.
SCHP says it happened around 7 p.m., just two miles west of Westminster. Troopers said Jason Scott Holbrooks was driving a Ford Explorer and heading east on the highway with a passenger in the front seat when the SUV went off the right side of the road near Cobb Bridge Road.
Troopers say at that point, Holbrooks over-corrected, causing the SUV to overturn. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, and thus were ejected from the SUV.
Holbrooks was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter, the passenger died on the scene.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office later identified the passenger as 47-year-old Crystal Gail Holbrooks of Westminster.
On Thursday, troopers confirmed Jason Holbrooks was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death and and driving under suspension third offense.
