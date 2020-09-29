SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man was arrested for a felony DUI following a wreck in Spartanburg County.
According to troopers, the accident happened on Carolina Country Club Road around 9:30 p.m.
Troopers said 28-year-old Demarcus Deangelo Gilree was operating a 2014 Dodge Charger when he hit a person on a moped.
Highway patrol said the person on the moped was ejected in the crash and suffered great bodily injuries. The person was transported to the hospital.
Gilree was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, open container of liquor in vehicle and booked into the Spartanburg County jail.
