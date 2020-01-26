MOORW, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a man passed away after a collision early Sunday morning.
The office says 57-year-old Robert Henderson of Spartanburg died after being transported for treatment. The collision happened at 4:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hidden Hill Road and Blackstock Road in the Moore area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Henderson was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup when the truck ran off the road and struck a sign and a tree.
