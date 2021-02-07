UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash from early Sunday morning.
According to SCHP, at approximately 4:02 a.m., a man driving a pickup truck was traveling south on Whitmire Highway when it crossed the left of center and hit a Jeep SUV head on.
The coroner's office identified the driver of the pickup trucks as 28-year-old Charles “Charlie” Harrison, III. There was also a passenger in the pickup truck. The passenger of the truck and driver of the SUV were both transported to the hospital.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Duke outage map: Power outages affecting Upstate residents after Saturday night winter storm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.