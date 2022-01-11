ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- A man died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a wreck on SC-153 on New Year's Eve in Anderson County, according to release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that a 2005 Toyota four-door sedan was going south on 153 while a 1999 Jeep Utility was going north on the same road. The Toyota tried to turn left on to Old Pendleton Road when they were hit by the Jeep, according to a report from Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Toyota, identified by troopers as David Glenn Deysher, was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
